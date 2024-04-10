'He can do this to anybody else': TAMUCT grad student says she had sexual relationship with married advisor

A Texas A&M Central Texas graduate student says she had a sexual relationship with a professor and reported it to the school, but she says he’s still working there.

Shannon Rodrigue is now a licensed therapist who spends her days helping others with their mental health.

She got her masters degree from TAMUCT, but while she was there she also got involved with her married advisor.

“We were starting to work on a research project, and it turned into a sexual relationship," Rodrigue said.

She ended the relationship after she graduated, and that’s when she filed a formal Title IV complaint with the school.

“I wanted them to know the advantage he took of his power there," she said.

The school conducted a lengthy 4-month investigation.

A report written by the university shows her advisor violated the school’s policy by not reporting the relationship and remaining her advisor.

In the investigation, the university says the advisor confirmed he didn’t tell the university about the relationship because he wasn’t aware he had to.

The hearing panel recommended termination for his actions, but she says he remains at the school and we looked at the university’s website.

He’s still listed on the website.

“He’s still there — he can do this to anyone else," Rodrigue said.

"The board did the investigation and recommended it so why is he still there.”

25 News emailed the advisor, but he hasn’t responded.

“I hope the school does what they should have done and terminates him," Rodrigue said.

25 News reached out to the university and they said they don’t comment on personnel matters.