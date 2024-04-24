Watch Now
Hallmark Restaurant in Killeen restaurant closed due to accidental fire
Posted at 4:12 PM, Apr 24, 2024
KILLEEN, Texas — Hallmark Restaurant in Killeen remains closed, following an accidental fire on Monday.

As a result, Central Texas neighbors are left wondering if the business will reopen.

A red sign on the restaurant's doors is a notice from the City of Killeen code inspector, declaring the building unsafe for its use until repairs are made.

Investigators say the fire was caused by improper shielding being used with a heat appliance during construction.

The owner was not in when 25 News stopped by on Wednesday, and workers there refused to comment.

Right now, there is no time frame for when Central Texans will be able to visit the restaurant again.

