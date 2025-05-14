Governor Abbott names Killeen a tourism-friendly Texas community

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday congratulated the City of Killeen for being named a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community, a new designation awarded by Travel Texas to cities that show a strong commitment to tourism development.

The recognition comes during the inaugural year of the certification program and acknowledges the Killeen Convention & Visitors Bureau’s efforts to enhance tourism as a strategy for economic growth, job creation, and increased visitation from across the country and around the world.

“Tourism is critical to both our local and state economies, supporting one in 11 jobs across Texas,” Abbott said. “I congratulate the City of Killeen and the Killeen Convention & Visitors Bureau on earning this designation. Every region of this great state offers endless opportunities to experience the natural beauty, rich history, and true Texas hospitality that draws visitors to our communities.”

Travel Texas Director Tim Fennell praised Killeen’s historical ties to Fort Cavazos and its growing appeal as a cultural and recreational destination.

“As a city that blends rich history with versatile attractions, Killeen offers visitors a distinct taste of Texas hospitality,” Fennell said. “This designation recognizes the city’s efforts to provide a great experience for every traveler.”

State Senator Pete Flores also commended Killeen on the honor, highlighting its role in bolstering regional tourism and local economies.