KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Fort Cavazos Public Affairs has notified Killeen ISD that the Main Post Chapel will host a memorial service on Thursday at 1 p.m., including a 21-gun salute.

The salute will consist of three rounds of seven shots and may be heard near Oveta Culp Hobby Elementary School and Audie Murphy Middle School. Residents are advised that the gunfire is part of the scheduled ceremony.