Fort Cavazos students send letters and art to deployed soldiers in Middle East

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Students from Meadows Elementary and Venable Village Elementary partnered with the Soldier and Family Readiness Group (SFRG) for HHB Battery, 1-44 Battalion, 69th ADA Brigade to send handwritten letters and artwork to deployed service members in the Middle East.

The project, organized in recognition of the Month of the Military Child in April, aimed to uplift soldiers stationed far from home. Through colorful drawings and thoughtful messages, students expressed appreciation for the sacrifices made by those in uniform.

Soldiers who received the letters said they were deeply moved by the gesture, praising the creativity and kindness shown by the young students of Killeen ISD.