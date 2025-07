Prev Next Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Baileigh Sheffield Hi! I'm Baileigh, a Digital Content Producer with 25 News KXXV and 15 ABC KRHD.

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Former NBA player Lamar Odom is holding a press conference to announce plans for a new basketball academy in Killeen.

