Five New Nurse Graduates In Central Texas Help Address Industry Need

KILLEEN, Texas — There are five new nursing graduates who graduated from Texas A&M University Central Texas.

The five women were pinned Friday as part of the tradition for new nursing graduates.

This comes as a shortage in the nursing field plagues hospitals and nursing homes across the nation.

The nurses who graduated say they are happy and excited to get into the field with no school work anymore.

These graduates have been working the whole time they’ve been getting their degree.

New grad Myranda DeHay said, “I’m so excited. I’m the first in my family to get my bachelors of science in nursing.”

This program is an online program for people who have already received their associates degree.

