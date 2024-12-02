Edwin Revell, Killeen's Development Services Director, to become Assistant City Manager in Leander

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Edwin Revell, the Executive Director of Development Services in Killeen, is leaving after nearly three years to become the Assistant City Manager for the City of Leander.

"In my short time here, the City of Killeen has gained a special place in my heart," Revell said.

Revell started as the Executive Director of Development Services in February 2022. Before joining Killeen, he had over 20 years of experience with the City of Birmingham, Alabama.

Revell's department includes divisions for Building Inspections, Code Enforcement, Downtown Revitalization, Engineering, and Planning.

During Revell's tenure, the department boosted downtown revitalization efforts and investments, securing $1.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, offering façade business grants, and hiring a Downtown Revitalization Director.

Revell's last day will be Dec. 6, 2024.

The city of Killeen is actively looking for another leader to lead the Killeen Development Services.

"We will have big shoes to fill due to Edwin's vast skillset and knowledge in this area," Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle said.

