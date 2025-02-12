Debbie Nash-King: A journey of resilience & leadership as Killeen's 1st Black female mayor

KILEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Long before she became Killeen’s first Black female mayor, Debbie Nash-King was a young woman from rural Arkansas, battling through poverty and adversity.

To watch 25 News' full interview and to hear Mayor Nash-King's inspiring story, watch here:

Mayor Debbie Nash-King fights through lifelong adversity to become Killeen's first black female mayor

Born and raised in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, Debbie Ann Nash-King attended the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff, earning a bachelor’s degree in social work.

She was later commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Army and completed her four-year military tour as the Fort Hood Dental Clinic’s company commander before being medically relieved due to a Lupus diagnosis.

Reflecting on her childhood, Mayor Nash-King shared a pivotal moment that nearly changed her life.

"You know, growing up in poverty, it’s the same problems you have in today’s society with young people — my mom was outside with my dad painting a fence, and being young, I didn’t know any better, I drank some paint thinner, and it had an effect on my vocal cords," Nash-King said.

"So when I was younger, I had to go through speech therapy because it was a struggle; I stuttered."

Despite overcoming this early challenge, her struggles didn't end there.

"I assumed that getting into a marriage to get out of poverty would change my life — well, it did change my life. It was a very traumatic and violent relationship," Nash-King said.

Her daughter, Elizabeth, has been a source of strength and support throughout her journey.

A significant turning point came when she gave herself a chance at a new life.

"I am a big advocate for the military because it saved my life," Mayor Nash-King said.

After leaving the Army, Nash-King pursued further education, earning a master’s degree in human resources from Tarleton State University and a master’s degree in social work from the University of Southern California.

She began her political career in 2017 as a Killeen City Council member, later serving as mayor pro-tempore, and in 2022, she made history as the first black female mayor in the city’s 140-year history, taking over from current councilmen Jose Segarra, and now leading the first all-minority city council board.

Even as a multi-degreed veteran and local activist, Mayor Nash-King faces adversity she feels is reserved only for black women in power.

"A lot of people have come at me, for no other reason than me being a female and me being a person of color — I remember what my late husband told me — he said, you are a King — and Kings don’t quit."

"You talk about black history, but I am black history. There will be no one that will stand in my footsteps or walk in them. When you are the first, there is a price to pay for the next generation of leaders that will follow you."

In a conversation about her past, present, and future, Mayor Nash-King reflected on what she would tell her younger self.

"I would tell her, your faith — it paid off. You had some good days, you had some bad days, you even wavered. Matter of fact, you even questioned God. But, you never let go. Just hold on."