Dave & Buster’s to celebrate grand opening in Killeen on May 5

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Dave & Buster’s will celebrate the grand opening of its new Killeen location on Monday, May 5, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and public opening immediately afterward.

The event will kick off at 11 a.m. at 5500 MLK Boulevard in Anthem Park. The first 100 people in line will receive Power Cards with unlimited video game play on non-redemption games for the entire day.

The new 20,000-square-foot location features more than 100 of the latest arcade games, a chef-crafted menu, a selection of innovative drinks, and a state-of-the-art sports bar with a high-definition “WOW” Wall TV screen for an enhanced viewing experience.

“We are thrilled to be opening the first Dave & Buster’s experience in Killeen,” General Manager Eric Mott said. “This is the ultimate destination for friends and family to gather and enjoy delicious food and drinks, watch live sports, and play the latest games all under one roof.”

Dave & Buster’s aims to offer a dynamic and interactive environment for guests of all ages to connect, dine, and have fun.

Terms and conditions apply.

