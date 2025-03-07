Dave & Buster’s set for summer opening apart of Killeen’s Anthem Park project

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Construction crews are in full swing at Killeen's Anthem Park development, a project over two years in the making and poised to reshape the community.

At the heart of this development is the arrival that many residents may have noticed, the Dave & Buster’s close to the Skylark Field airport in Killeen.

According to the on-site general contractors, this entertainment hub will open by late May. This marks a significant milestone in what promises to be Killeen’s most extensive mixed-use development.

Anthem Park, spanning 200 acres, is a project led by Austin-based CSW Development. While the developers did not respond to inquiries, their website reveals that more than 140 acres are dedicated to housing, creating new opportunities for residential growth.

Local realtor Keishla Gonzalez highlighted the ripple effect this development could have on the community. “Whenever there’s growth in the commercial space, the residential follows, and we’re seeing that now. It’s going to boost this economy,” she said.

Gonzalez also emphasized the potential benefits for military families in the area.

“The area is going to grow, and your property value is going to grow, and that’s an awesome thing, especially for a military community,” she said. Gonzalez believes that Anthem Park has the potential to follow in the footsteps of Austin’s Domain, a luxury mixed-use development known for its blend of retail, dining, and living spaces.

Some residents are excited, seeing the development as a way to offer new entertainment options for teens and young adults without leaving the community.

However, not all responses have been positive. Some locals have expressed concerns about the potential impact on existing businesses, the possibility of unruly behavior, and whether the community can afford to spend money on such entertainment.

Addressing these concerns, Gonzalez emphasized the importance of community support. “How do we keep it? We support it. We go out there, spend time with our families, and make sure that we take care of it, more than anything,” she said.

