Blind couple in Killeen worry after they’re told to re-qualify for public housing

KILLEEN, Texas — At High View Place, a subsidized apartment complex in Killeen, one family says they have to re-apply, and that could cause problems for their family.

Tom Brennan and his wife received a notice saying they had to fill out paperwork to remain living here after Killeen Housing Authority sold the property.

"We’ve been told for years you won’t have to recertify, but now we’re having to recertify," Tom said.

He was supposed to do it last week, but since he’s blind he’s requested a braille form which he hasn’t received yet.

"We got the threats last week that if by Wednesday or Thursday if we haven’t filled out our paperwork they would kick us out," Tom said.

He said once he recertifies, the rent shouldn’t go up, but his electric bill might.

"We’re being punished by the people who were running Killeen Housing Authority," Tom said.

He’s referring to the former Killeen Housing Authority Executive Director DeAdra Johnson who is facing embezzlement charges.

Johnson now works for the City of Austin.

Meanwhile, Tom and his wife wait to see if they get requalified.

"I feel ripped off, but there’s nothing I can do until someone decides what they’re going to do," he said.

We talked to other families who have already reapplied.

They didn’t want to go on camera, but tell 25 News the process was easy, their rent did not go up, and they are requalified.