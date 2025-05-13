Bell County firefighters honor Captain Marvin Taylor III in solemn procession

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The streets of Bell County bore witness to a solemn tribute Tuesday as firefighters from across the region gathered to honor Killeen Fire Captain Marvin Taylor III.

From Temple to Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove, fire departments lined overpasses along I-14, standing in quiet reverence as Taylor’s procession passed through. It was a powerful sight—one that deeply moved his loved ones.

Fire Battalion Chief Trent Parker expressed gratitude for the show of support. “Y’all look sharp. I’m sorry it takes something like this to bring us together, but man, y’all did it. What a guy. From the bottom of my heart, thank you,” Parker told fellow firefighters. “It’s one of the proudest mornings in my career in Killeen, what y’all did to make this happen. His family told us how much that meant, to see every overpass covered.”

Killeen Fire Chief Jim Kubinski also took a moment to reflect on Taylor’s impact. “We got him home, that’s what’s important today,” Kubinski said. “Celebrate his life, celebrate his good memories. Take care of each other, check in on each other, because we’re not done, just beginning.”

The community has stepped up to support Taylor’s family, ensuring that his legacy of service extends beyond his years in uniform. Killeen city officials say a church-led diaper and wipes drive is being organized for his younger children, alongside a scholarship fund for his older children.

Kubinski noted that funeral arrangements are about a week out, with final details expected soon.