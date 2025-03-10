Auto Masters Repair Shop relocates, thrives following Gilmer St. construction in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Amid the ongoing Gilmer Street construction in the heart of Killeen, local business owner Rickey Brett of Auto Masters Repair Shop faced a critical decision.

The ongoing disruption significantly affected nearby businesses, pushing Brett to relocate his shop just a few streets down to East Veterans Memorial Boulevard — this move turned out to be a lifeline for his business.

For the full story and to hear from this Killeen business owner:

Auto repair shop thriving after leaving Gilmer Street construction behind

Reflecting on the decision to move, Brett shared the difficulties of the transition.

"The move was tough — the move was real, real tough for us," he said.

For a while, the future of Auto Masters seemed uncertain.

"I was going to close doors, but I just couldn't do that — I can't accept failure," Brett said.

After just a month in the new location, business has rebounded.

Brett is now looking to expand — a sharp contrast to the challenges he faced earlier this year.

"Our customers are coming back — that's the main thing," he said.

"We went from a five-bay shop to a two-bay shop, but we're busier — then, I've got guys trying to come back to work and trying to work for me."

The move wasn’t just about keeping the business afloat — for Brett, it was about continuing to support his community.

"As long as I'm able to pay my rent and my little personal needs, everything else that I have right now — I'm good," Brett said.

"As long as I see everybody else happy and coming in with a smile on their face, that's what keeps me happy."

With his new location steadily gaining traction, Brett is planning an official grand opening to reintroduce Auto Masters to the Killeen community.

As his former Gilmer Street property finds a new tenant, Brett looks forward to building an even brighter future in his current location.