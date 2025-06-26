Air Force Veteran joins KISD as Executive Director of Transportation Services

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The Killeen Independent School District has appointed Myron Wilson, a U.S. Air Force veteran with 15 years of school transportation management experience, as its new executive director of transportation services. Wilson began his role with KISD on June 23.

Wilson most recently served as executive director of transportation for Fort Worth ISD, a district encompassing 144 campuses and more than 70,000 students. He previously held leadership roles with Leander ISD, Cherry Creek Schools in Aurora, Colorado, and Thompson School District in Loveland, Colorado.

A 10-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force, Wilson holds a bachelor’s degree in computer information systems from Devry Institute of Technology and an MBA from Regis University.