Advent Health Killeen offers guidance on measles prevention for Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — Due to the recent measles outbreak in Central and South-Central Texas, it’s crucial to stay informed and take steps to protect yourself and your family from this highly contagious disease.

While Bell County has not reported any confirmed cases yet, the situation is changing quickly.

Measles is a viral infection typically appearing seven to 14 days after exposure.

Symptoms include high fever (which may spike over 104°F), cough, runny nose, conjunctivitis (red, watery eyes), Koplik’s spots (tiny white spots inside the mouth), and a rash that starts at the hairline and spreads downward to the rest of the body. If you experience these symptoms, immediately contact your primary healthcare provider and local health department.

Transmission and Prevention:



Get vaccinated with the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine, which is about 97% effective with two doses.

Avoid contact with infected individuals.

Practice good hygiene, including frequent hand washing and cough etiquette.

Current Situation in Bell County: As of February 28, 2025, the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) reported 146 confirmed measles cases in the South Plains and Panhandle region.

Stay informed through the CDC and Texas DSHS.

