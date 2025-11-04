A 20-year-old man is charged in connection to May murder in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — A 20-year-old man has been charged in connection with the murder of 19-year-old Gabriel Lee Garza, according to the Killeen Police Department.

On Oct. 30, prosecutors issued two complaints: one charging Quionne Smith, 20, with murder and another charging Donald Kessee Jr., 18, with conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery.

Smith was previously arrested May 30, a day after Garza’s death, on a federal warrant for possession of an unregistered firearm. He remains in custody at the Jack Harwell Detention Center in Waco.

Kessee was arrested shortly after the incident and is serving a sentence for an unrelated juvenile offense. Authorities said he will be served with the conspiracy warrant at the completion of his current sentence.

Investigators with KPD's Robbery/Homicide Unit presented their findings to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office for review.

The investigation is still active and ongoing and no additional information is available at this time.

