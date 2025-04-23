5 years later: Vanessa Guillen’s legacy lives on through advocacy and art

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Five years ago, on April 22, 2020, Specialist Vanessa Guillen was reported missing to the Army CID at the former Fort Hood Army Post, sparking a nationwide movement for justice and accountability. Today, her memory lives on in Killeen through a mural that has become a symbol of advocacy and community resilience.

The mural’s owner, who requested anonymity due to ongoing legal battles related to her business relocation, shared her determination to keep Vanessa’s memory alive. “It’s a big part of history, and something that was brought to Killeen, and something that’s actually been exposed. So having her there is a huge statement for advocacy,” she said.

The mural has faced challenges, including vandalism, which has heightened concerns about its protection. “We were forced to move, so it’s, with not having cameras and security on Vanessa and watching if anything were to happen, that’s where I’m concerned because we’ve taken care of it for so long,” the owner explained.

Despite these obstacles, the mural continues to serve as a unifying force for the community. Analuisa Carrillo-Tapia, District 17 Director for LULAC, emphasized its significance. “The memorial is an exclamation mark of a mother’s love, that she didn’t let go, and a community that pulled together regardless of nationality,” she said.

While no official memorial events are planned for this year, Carrillo-Tapia noted that the legislative fight to prevent tragedies like Vanessa’s death is ongoing. Advocacy efforts inspired by Vanessa’s story have led to significant changes, including the passage of the “I Am Vanessa Guillen Act,” which aims to improve reporting and accountability for sexual harassment and assault in the military.

The mural’s owner reflected on the love and support the community has shown over the years. “If you were there to actually witness the love in the community and from people all over, you’d have to be there to understand it,” she said.