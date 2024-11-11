3rd grader My'Kia Joyner's lemonade stand makes a splash in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Third-grader My'Kia Joyner, the boss of My'Kia’s Under the Sea Lemonade Stand, is making a big splash in Killeen.

Although new to the area, My'Kia and her mother, Shakeia Jamison, have received overwhelming support from the community — they've even tons of love from thousands of miles away, from Shakeia's hometown of Buffalo, NY.

"My'Kia's lemonade stand was inspired by a desire to help the community," My'Kia said.

"Our goal is to always be able to give back to the community," her mother, Shakeia said.

The stand has become a beacon of hope and charity, as the family continuously finds ways to support local initiatives.

As the stand continues to thrive, My'Kia has grand plans.

"One day, I want to own a business, a business lemonade truck," she said.

But her ambitions don't stop there —

"I want to be an astronaut. I know the ropes to that, I know half the ropes to that," she adds with a smile.

"I’m beyond proud of her — she’s shown me something different every day when it comes to this, and I could see her being very successful in life," Jamison said.

"The duo is not just focused on running a successful business; they’re dedicated to expanding their charitable efforts.

"We’ve done food banks, but we want to get bigger with that, because five is a lot, but we can do hundreds in giving back to the community when it comes to back-to-school bookbags," Shakeia said.

If you're interested in supporting My'Kia’s entrepreneurial dream and their community efforts, you can donate to their GoFundMe campaign here.

My'Kia plans to eventually pass the stand down to her little sister, ensuring the legacy of community support and entrepreneurship continues.

Until then, she's focused on knocking out her big goals and serving up delicious lemonade, one lip-smacking sip at a time.