2 Killeen residents arrested in multi-county homicide case

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Texas Rangers have identified the victim and suspects in a multi-county homicide investigation that began earlier this month.

The body of Marcio Maridell Anderson, 41, of Copperas Cove, was found in Comanche County on May 15. Following an investigation, officials identified two suspects believed to be responsible for his death: Avery Eugene Stemmons, 21, and Karina Gonzales Barreto, 21, both of Killeen.

The pair was located and arrested in York, Maine, on May 20 by a joint team of local and federal law enforcement officers. They have since been extradited to Texas and are currently being held in the Comanche County Jail.

According to DPS officials, there is no ongoing threat to the public. The investigation remains active and ongoing; no additional details have been released.