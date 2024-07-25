1 man dead after vehicle pursuit, driving through several backyards in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Killeen police are investigating a fatal crash that stemmed from a pursuit, where a 25-year-old driver crashed through the fences of several backyards on Wednesday evening.

According to the Killeen Police Department, Carlos Joseph Christian refused to stop for a traffic violation stop near East Stan Schlueter and East Elms Road, which led officers on the pursuit.

The chase ended near Stagecoach Road and Bear River Trail when Christian and his vehicle left the roadway, crashing through the backyards, then coming to a rest.

Christian was found unconscious and despite life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead at 10:04 p.m.

Police are investigating this incident and there is no further information available at this time.