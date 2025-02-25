Watch Now
1 dead, 2 critical after rollover crash on State Highway 195 in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Killeen police responded to a rollover crash at 12:09 a.m. Tuesday in the 16700 block of State Highway 195. Officers found a white Ram 1500 on its roof in the grass off the main roadway.

The vehicle contained four occupants in the backseat: a 23-year-old male driver, a 56-year-old female front passenger, and two boys, an 8-year-old and a 2-month-old.

According to the investigation, the truck traveled southbound when it left the highway, veered into a ditch, crossed a culvert, and rolled over before stopping on its roof.

The driver and the 8-year-old suffered serious injuries and are in critical condition. The 2-month-old appeared uninjured.

The front seat passenger, 56-year-old Natasha Harris, was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:30 a.m. by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson, who ordered an autopsy.

