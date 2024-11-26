Killeen ISD schedule change proposal raises concerns amongst parents

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Killeen Independent School District recently sent newly proposed bus pickup, drop-off, and school start times for the 2025-26 school year.

The potentially significant schedule change, which would cause a 45-minute earlier start to the day for kids and parents, has sparked discussions and concerns within the community.

KISD employees and parents, expressing positive and negative views on the proposal, have taken the discourse to social media. Despite KISD officials stating they sent our surveys for feedback on the proposal, a parent from Pershing Park Elementary told me many parents were unaware of the possible change and had yet to be contacted for feedback.

One KISD employee, requesting anonymity, reached out online to explain that a shortage of bus drivers is the primary driver of the proposed change.

The employee said the district has had to use staff from other departments as emergency drivers during this school year.

Due to the holiday, an on-camera interview with KISD was not possible. However, the district provided a statement outlining the reasoning behind the proposal.

While the statement did not mention personnel shortages, it emphasized the need to "enhance transportation efficiency" and acknowledged the "active dialogue in our community."

The proposed schedule change aims to address logistical challenges and improve transportation efficiency within the district.

