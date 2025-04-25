Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBell County

Actions

Judge prepares for closing arguments in Caysen Allison trial

Caysen Allison Charges
KXXV
Caysen Allison Charges<br/>
Caysen Allison Charges
Posted

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Prosecutors and defense attorneys returned to the 146th District Court in Belton on Friday to finalize potential charges for juror consideration in the trial of Caysen Allison.

Allison is accused in the 2022 stabbing death of Joe Ramirez at Belton High School. Closing arguments are scheduled for Monday after almost two weeks of testimony.

Following several hours going over several issues with both sides on Friday, Judge Wade Faulkner decided to give the jury these three specific charges to consider during deliberations.

They are:

  • Murder with self defense;
  • Manslaughter with self defense;
  • Criminally negligent homicide.

If convicted, Allison could face between 5 to 99 years in prison. The trial is set to resume at 9 a.m. on Monday.

Follow Dominique on social media!

Facebook

Instagram

X

More stories from Dominique Leh
Next Page

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Faces of Fort Cavazos