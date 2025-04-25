Judge prepares for closing arguments in Caysen Allison trial

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Prosecutors and defense attorneys returned to the 146th District Court in Belton on Friday to finalize potential charges for juror consideration in the trial of Caysen Allison.

Allison is accused in the 2022 stabbing death of Joe Ramirez at Belton High School. Closing arguments are scheduled for Monday after almost two weeks of testimony.

Following several hours going over several issues with both sides on Friday, Judge Wade Faulkner decided to give the jury these three specific charges to consider during deliberations.

They are:



Murder with self defense;

Manslaughter with self defense;

Criminally negligent homicide.

If convicted, Allison could face between 5 to 99 years in prison. The trial is set to resume at 9 a.m. on Monday.

