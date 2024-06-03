'It's easy': Carter BloodCare shares their screening process for donors

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Close to 1,000 people donate blood through Carter BloodCare every day they are open.

Suzanne Packebush and her mother Shirley have done so for years.

”I started in high school when I was first eligible,” said Suzanne Packebush.

"I've been donating at least the past 22 years.”

Between the two of them, they have donated close to 14 gallons of blood.

Like everyone else, they have to go through the screening process before donating.

”We check their blood pressure, their temperature, their hemoglobin levels,” said Stephanie Jardot, Carter BloodCare Consultant.

“Then they’ll answer a series of questions asking about their travel history and their medical history.”

A simple process the Packebush’s tell me has improved over the years.

”It’s come a long way from when I first started, and you had just a few simple questions on a questionnaire,” said Shirley Packebush.

“Now we’re up do ding it on your phone or the app if you’ve got it.”

Once the donor is clear and gives blood, it is then sent out for testing to make sure there is nothing in the blood that could be dangerous for recipients.

It is actually rare that something concerning shows up when the Blood is tested.

There are instances where things like an unknown

pregnancy or illness are revealed in the testing process.

That doesn't scare the Packebush’s though.

They plan to donate for as long as they can.