25 Cares Blood Drive with Carter BloodCare is set for June 10

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — Time to roll up your sleeves and show your neighborhood you care!

This year our 25 Cares Blood Drive with Carter BloodCare is set for Monday, June 10, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

And it's a donor showdown! Your neighborhood reporters are in Waco, Temple, and Killeen seeing which community can donate the most.

Donation Locations:



Waco | Allen Samuels located at 2301 W Loop 340

Temple | Bob Mills Furniture located at 2100 S 61st Street

Killeen | Killeen Ford located at 3301 E Central Texas Expressway