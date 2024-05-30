Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your Neighborhood

Actions

25 Cares Blood Drive with Carter BloodCare is set for June 10

25 Cares Blood Drive: How to donate and give the 'gift of life'
25 News
25 Cares Blood Drive: How to donate and give the 'gift of life'
Posted at 11:01 AM, May 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-30 12:01:00-04

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — Time to roll up your sleeves and show your neighborhood you care!

This year our 25 Cares Blood Drive with Carter BloodCare is set for Monday, June 10, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

And it's a donor showdown! Your neighborhood reporters are in Waco, Temple, and Killeen seeing which community can donate the most.

Donation Locations:

  • Waco | Allen Samuels located at 2301 W Loop 340
  • Temple | Bob Mills Furniture located at 2100 S 61st Street
  • Killeen | Killeen Ford located at 3301 E Central Texas Expressway
25 Cares Blood Drive with Carter BloodCare

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019