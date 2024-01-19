Holland man dead after high-speed chase, drunk driving crash in Bell County

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Texas DPS would like to remind drivers the dangers of drinking and driving, after a Holland man died after being involved in a high-speed chase, where he crashed into a concrete barrier on Thursday night.

The Bell County Sheriff's Department initiated a traffic stop on a pickup truck near Rogers at around 10 p.m. — the truck was being driven by 33-year-old Clayton Tyler Henning of Holland.

While authorities conducted the traffic stop, they noticed signs of impairment in the driver, and as they attempted a sobriety check, Henning put the truck in drive and drove away.

"Deputies attempted to stop Henning with lights and sirens activated, and Henning continued to fail to yield," DPS said.

"Henning led deputies on a 10-minute vehicle chase at times reaching speeds over 100 mph. Henning was traveling at an unsafe speed and was unable to navigate a curve in the roadway."

The truck left the roadway at this time, crashed, and Henning was pronounced dead on the scene.

Next of kin have been notified — the crash investigation is still active and open.

"Texas DPS would like to remind drivers the dangers of drinking and driving. Always choose a designated driver or utilize a ride share program. Driving impaired greatly puts everyone on the roadway at risk."