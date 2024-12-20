Historic Temple home to host new community radio station

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — A new chapter is about to begin for Temple residents as Sandra and Joe Royer spearhead the launch of a community radio station, 98.7 FM.

The station, set to hit the air next July, will be housed in the historic 904 S 5th St property, home to over 7,000 square feet and a basement that will soon be converted into a podcast studio. The house will become a museum and writer's guild adorned with original artwork, including an original Picasso painting.

“This isn’t our station, and this is the community’s station. We want this to be a hub for the community,” said Sandra Royer, co-founder of the Royer Foundation.

The Royers' non-profit organization, established last year, came together to secure an FCC license, a significant achievement given that such opportunities only arise every 10-20 years. “This might be the last time a community radio station opportunity arises,” Joe Royer emphasized.

In addition to focusing on local information and storytelling, the station will play a crucial role in emergency response.

During natural disasters, such as the tornados that hit Temple in the spring, 98.7 FM will provide essential updates and information when other communication channels are down.

“When the tornado came through, people had limited access to information. This is something the community can use; they can always turn to 98.7,” Sandra Royer said.

The Royers also aim to establish an educational foundation through the station, getting in contact with and exploring programming opportunities with Temple College and Temple ISD.

“Ideally, the college will be able to have their own programming and teach radio right here. It would be great to offer this to high school students for AP or college credit courses,” Sandra Royer said.

Temple residents like Amanda Deaver appreciate the value of traditional radio in the community.

“I’m kind of old school in the sense that I don’t have an iPad in my car, so, yeah, I still listen to the radio daily,” she said. Deaver believes the station will be particularly beneficial for the elderly, who may not be as tech-savvy as younger generations.

For more information about the Royer Foundation and its initiatives, visit its website here.