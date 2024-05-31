Here's what FEMA will cover for Bell County tornado victims

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced they will provide assistance to help those who received damage from the Temple tornadoes.

I talked to one homeowner who said he’s thankful for the help.

David Saverse received a lot of damage from the EF-2 tornado.

“It was disaster everywhere. Fences were down. The roads were covered. Cars were covered with brush," he said.

The corner of his roof was bent after a tree fell on it. He’s got a generator running hard to keep some power on in his home because it went out again.

His parent's house across the street also sustained a lot of roof damage.

He is just one of many homes damaged by the tornadoes, and now FEMA has announced federal assistance is available for those who qualify in Bell County.

"We need every bit of help we can get," he said.

So what will FEMA cover?

The agency will reimburse you for things like hotels, rental assistance, moving assistance, and home infrastructure repair.

FEMA cannot provide assistance for anything covered by insurance, but if your insurance doesn’t cover disaster-caused needs, you may be eligible.

Saverse is thankful for the help from the federal government, especially for his neighbors.

“That’s great! There are a lot of elderly in this area so there’s still a lot who need help around here," he said.

And he said that help will add on to the help all the neighbors have already been providing.

“The community has come together and the up for extra help but it’s all still needed still," he said

Click here to see FEMA qualifications: Eligibility Criteria for FEMA Assistance | FEMA.gov