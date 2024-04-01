Non-profit organization Ground Game Texas withdraws lawsuit against Harker Heights

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Ground Game Texas, a Texas non-profit, has withdrawn its lawsuit against the City of Harker Heights.

The organization original filed the suit against the city's failure to reform its marijuana enforcement.

Proposition A is an ordinance that aimed to decriminalize marijuana and end search and seizure by police officers.

According to the city, "it would be inappropriate for the City of Harker Heights to comment on why Ground Game Texas decided to withdraw their lawsuit."

“The City has been confident in its position from the beginning of this process and that confidence remains," said Assistant City Manager, Jerry Bark.