Harker Heights Police Chief Betiale L. Hawkins II promoted to Director of Public Safety

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Harker Heights has announced that Police Chief Betiale L. Hawkins II has been promoted to Police Chief/Director of Public Safety, effective Saturday, March 15, 2025.

Chief Hawkins will continue to lead the Harker Heights Police Department while overseeing Interim Fire Chief Chris Mahlstedt, who will remain in charge of the Harker Heights Fire Department.

Chief Hawkins has served as Police Chief since August 2022, during which time he demonstrated exceptional leadership and a commitment to improving public safety. Under his guidance, the department has strengthened its community relationships and modernized its policing efforts.

“I am honored to take on this new role and continue serving the residents of Harker Heights,” Hawkins said. “Public safety is a top priority, and I look forward to working together across departments to keep our community safe.”