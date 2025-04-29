Harker Heights pet adoption center awarded $25,000 Petco 'Love Grant'

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KXXV) — The Harker Heights Pet Adoption Center has received a $25,000 grant from national nonprofit Petco Love to support its ongoing efforts to save and improve the lives of pets in Central Texas.

Petco Love, founded in 1999, has invested nearly $410 million in lifesaving efforts and helped facilitate almost 7 million pet adoptions through partnerships with over 4,000 shelters and Petco locations.

“Our investment in Harker Heights Pet Adoption Center is part of more than $12 million in grants recently awarded to local organizations across the country,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. “We are committed to creating a future where no pet is unnecessarily euthanized and empowering animal lovers to drive change alongside us.”

Shiloh Wester, Shelter Administrator at Harker Heights Pet Adoption Center, showed gratitude for the support.

“We are incredibly thankful for this generous investment from Petco Love,” Wester said. “This funding will make a significant difference in the lives of pets in our shelter and throughout our community.”

The Harker Heights Pet Adoption Center, a municipal shelter, has made notable strides since 2024 — performing nearly 2,300 spay and neuter surgeries, adopting out over 1,600 pets, reuniting 435 lost animals with their families, and providing Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) services for 897 community cats.