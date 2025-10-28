Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Harker Heights High School custodian pleads guilty for illegal re-entry into the U.S., faces deportation

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Former Killeen Independent School District custodian Ofelia Negrete-Arriaga pleaded guilty in federal court earlier this morning.

She was facing felony Title 8 charges for illegal re-entry to the U.S. and faces deportation.

According to court documents, Negrete-Arriaga illegally entered the U.S. through Eagle Pass in 2011.

A KISD spokesperson tells 25 News the district got a request from U.S. Immigration Customs and Enforcement to execute a felony warrant against Negrete-Arriaga. She was arrested in early October for falsifying documents that she was in the U.S. legally.

