Killeen ISD employee arrested on federal warrant for falsifying employment paperwork

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — A Killeen Independent School District employee was arrested Oct. 3 on a federal felony warrant related to falsifying employment paperwork, according to a press release from the district.

The district said the matter is not related to student or staff safety and that KISD police assisted federal authorities in executing the warrant "as legally required."

According to the press release, KISD police and human resources staff "worked to handle the situation appropriately and with care for the individual involved, including helping the employee contact family and coordinating the retrieval of personal items before the arrest."

The district said it cannot share additional details because it is a personnel matter.

"Killeen ISD remains focused on maintaining a safe, supportive learning environment for every student and ensuring our schools are places where all children can learn, grow, and thrive," the district said in its statement.

In the press release, the district directed additional inquiries on this matter to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Public Affairs.

