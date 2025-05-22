Harker Heights eneacts stage 4 water restrictions

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Harker Heights has entered Stage 4 of its drought contingency plan as part of a coordinated effort with the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District (WCID) to repair a major water line serving more than 265,000 residents.

The emergency conservation measures come as WCID prepares to shut down a 48-inch water line installed in 1975 to complete final connection work on a system upgrade designed to improve long-term water reliability. This line has experienced several breaks in recent years, impacting regional service.

The affected 48-inch pipe supplies about two-thirds of the water for Harker Heights, Killeen, Nolanville, Copperas Cove, Fort Cavazos, and the 439 Water Supply Corporation. During the repair period—scheduled to last up to four days—water will be rerouted through a smaller backup line. Officials say that if all participating communities can reduce usage by 30%, the backup system should be able to maintain essential service.

Effective immediately, Harker Heights is implementing the following restrictions:

No landscape watering for homes, businesses, or construction sites

No water use for construction activities such as dust control or irrigation

Suspension of laundromat and car wash operations

No refilling of pools or operation of splash pads

“These temporary measures are necessary to protect water availability for all communities during the shutdown,” city officials said.

Residents and businesses are encouraged to conserve wherever possible. For questions regarding the restrictions or the repair project, contact the City of Harker Heights directly.

Public Works Department at 254-953-5649