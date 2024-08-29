Former Harker Heights student found dead in Gaza

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KXXV) — The community is rallying together on a GoFundMe page after 19-year-old and former Harker Heights student Mohamed Elhaliny died after being struck by an airstrike in war-torn Gaza.

He was at a cafe during the attack, according to the page.

Some are expressing their thoughts on the page, and saying it feels like they lost a brother — others saying he was a kind and respectful soul.

The page says the international student lived one year in Texas before heading back to Gaza where he was planning to come back to the states and attend an American college.

The page has almost reached it's goal of $120,000, with one of the highest donations being over $1,300 and there have been more than 4,000 donations.

While 25 News await a full statement from a GoFundMe representative, they say a team investigates pages and verifies donations are protected and go to the intended recipient.

25 News has been told told donations will go to Elhaliny's family.