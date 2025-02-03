Central Texas journalist turns cancer battle into a source of hope

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — John Clark, a father, husband, and longtime Central Texan, has turned his harrowing battle with cancer into a source of hope and inspiration for others.

Clark, a former journalist who spent over 20 years freelancing for a variety of different newspaper in Temple and Killeen, was diagnosed with cancer on April 7, 2023, when a CT scan revealed a three-inch mass on his thigh.

“It was life-changing, just [snaps] in an instant. It was the most terrifying thing I've been through in my life,” Clark said.

After 16 months, two rounds of chemotherapy, and countless prayers, Clark was declared cancer-free last February.

During his journey, Clark realized the importance of creating a resource for patients and their families.

"I just decided I wanted to try to give back, to help someone else who’s maybe confronted with the same situation. The other purpose of the book is to help those who care about the cancer patient, to know what to do and what to say,” Clark said.

Clark's book, "Cancer Diaries," was released this Sunday and is now available on Amazon in both paperback and e-book formats. The book aims to provide guidance and support for those navigating their own cancer journeys.

Emphasizing the significance of being proactive with one's health, Clark shared, “What I discovered is, your healthcare is your responsibility. You need to be your own advocate. I did tons of research, talked to tons of people. I didn’t always go along with what the doctors wanted to do.”

Looking back on his experience, Clark reflects with perspective.

“I think this happened to me for a reason — and I think God was trying to get my attention,” he said.

John Clark was always physically active before his cancer diagnosis, even traveling to Spain in September for a 200-mile mountain trek. At the age of 60, he took up pole vaulting and qualified for the National Senior Games. Recently, he attended his first pole vaulting practice in over two years.

Clark's story serves as a powerful reminder of resilience and the importance of self-advocacy in healthcare. For those interested in his book, "Cancer Diaries" can be purchased on Amazon.