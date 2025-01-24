Boil Water Notice issued for parts of Troy after water main break

TROY, Texas (KXXV) — Friday, January 24, 2025, around 1 p.m., the City of Troy water crews responded to a large water leak on Trojan Road near Troy High School. The leak was caused by a construction crew that punctured a six-inch water main while boring a hole to install a sign.

To maintain water pressure in unaffected areas, isolation valves were closed in the vicinity of the break. However, the leak and the isolation process have caused a loss of water pressure in the surrounding area.

As a result, a boil water notice has been issued for the following areas of the City of Troy Water System:

North of Goates Road

West of Interstate 35

Troy ISD’s Mays Elementary, Mays Middle School, and Troy High School

Turtle Creek Subdivision

Aikman Drive, Wendler Lane, and N. Waco Road

Ramirez Drive and Royal Oaks Subdivision

All businesses and homes along the Interstate 35 Service Road

The City of Troy will notify customers when the boil water notice is lifted. Updates will be provided as they become available.

For more information, contact the City of Troy or visit their website.