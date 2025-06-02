Boating accident on Lake Belton leaves 4 injured

MORGAN’S POINT RESORT, Texas (KXXV) — At around 10:31 p.m. on May 31, 2025, Morgan’s Point Resort Fire-Rescue responded to reports of a possible boating accident on Lake Belton.

Multiple 911 callers reported hearing cries for help from an island across from the Morgan’s Point Resort Marina, though no vessel was visible from shore.

Marine 61, carrying a crew of three, was deployed and located a boat that had run aground on the island. Four individuals were aboard, one of whom showed signs of a head injury after reportedly striking their head during the collision.

All occupants were evaluated on scene and transported by Marine 61 to the MPR Marina, where emergency medical personnel from Temple AMR were waiting to provide further care. The incident was subsequently turned over to Temple AMR and Texas Game Wardens for investigation.

According to the boat’s owner, the vessel's bow light had malfunctioned, forcing them to navigate with flashlights. Despite being familiar with the lake, the operator did not see the island in the dark.

Officials emphasized the importance of safety while boating, especially during nighttime or low-visibility conditions. Morgan’s Point Resort Fire-Rescue reminds lakegoers to ensure all lighting and flotation devices are functional before heading out on the water.