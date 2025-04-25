Temple woman killed in crash on SH 36 bridge near Belton Lake

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to a deadly crash Thursday on State Highway 36 at the Belton Lake long bridge.

According to DPS, a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu driven by 30-year-old Emily Grace Meyer of Temple was traveling eastbound when it lost control on the wet roadway and crossed into oncoming traffic. The Chevrolet collided with a 2005 Dodge Ram pickup driven by a 62-year-old man from Hamilton.

Officials say the Malibu was traveling at an unsafe speed for the road conditions. Meyer was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup was treated for injuries.

Meyer’s next of kin have been notified. The crash remains under investigation.