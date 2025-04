BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — The Belton Police Department has identified the victim of a fatal train collision as a 37-year-old man from Temple.

The incident occurred on April 8th, when the victim was struck by a train while on the tracks above Waco Road. Police launched an investigation following the collision at the 10th and Waco area.

On April 9th, police said they suspect there was no foul play.