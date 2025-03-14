Tarver Elementary staff member arrested on indecency with a child charge

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — A Belton ISD teacher was arrested after an investigation into allegations of inappropriate contact with a student, authorities said.

Officers responded at 6:07 p.m. on Feb. 13 to a report on Brahma Plains Road, where a victim alleged inappropriate touching by a teacher. The Special Crimes Unit identified the suspect as Estevan Banda, 33, and issued a warrant for his arrest.

At 2:18 p.m. on March 14, officers took Banda into custody at a residence on Redstone Drive. He was transported to the Bell County Jail and charged with indecency with a child – sexual contact.

This case is still under investigation.

