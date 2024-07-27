Watch Now
Playground equipment coming to Standpipe Park in November

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — The city of Belton approved spending $195,530 in playground equipment, which includes two play structures, one for 2-5-year-olds and another for 5-12-year-olds.

Equipment is listed as a tower, seesaw, merry-go-round, and a hill slide. According to the city, the equipment meets the requirements of the $750,000 Texas Parks and Wildlife Department grant received for the project and fits into the park design.

This project started in April when the council was awarded $1.47 million bid to TTG Utilities to turn mostly vacant land into a park. That bid includes lighting, open play lawns, landscaping, and walking trails, but, excludes prefabricated restroom and playground components as a result of determining city staff could receive those items through purchasing cooperatives.

The standpipewill serve as a giant feature with the playground projected to be installed in November. The park is located at 912 Hughes St, Belton, TX 76513.

