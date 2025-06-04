Overnight lane closures set for I-35 near I-14 in Belton for pavement repairs

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — Pavement repairs on Interstate 35 near the Interstate 14 interchange in Belton will require overnight lane closures, according to transportation officials.

Crews will close the two outside northbound mainlanes of I-35 near I-14 beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday. In addition, the eastbound I-14 on-ramp to northbound I-35 will be reduced to one lane.

All closures are expected to remain in place until 6 a.m. Wednesday as workers complete the necessary repairs.

Drivers are urged to use caution in the area and watch for signage and workers during the closure.