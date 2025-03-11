Mexican National arrested in Belton for illegal reentry, faces federal charges

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — Law enforcement arrested one of the immigrants in Belton, Texas, officials said.

Jaime Aguilar-Guerrero was arrested on March 3, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) determined he is a Mexican national who had previously been removed from the United States in July 2016, officials said.

Aguilar-Guerrero has a prior conviction from April 11, 1996, when he was sentenced to seven years in prison for intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle. Following his recent arrest, he was transferred into federal custody and now faces up to 10 years in federal prison if convicted of illegal reentry.

His case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative led by the Department of Justice to combat illegal immigration, dismantle cartels and transnational criminal organizations, and address violent crime. The operation consolidates resources from the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETFs) and Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) to enhance enforcement efforts.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas, which is overseeing the case, covers 68 counties across central and western Texas, spanning nearly 93,000 square miles with a population of approximately 7.6 million people. The district includes three of Texas’ five largest cities—San Antonio, Austin, and El Paso—and shares 660 miles of border with Mexico.