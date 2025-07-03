Man arrested after high-speed pursuit ends in crash in Belton

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — A high-speed pursuit in Bell County ended Wednesday evening when a driver crashed into an electrical box while attempting to flee deputies.

At 7:25 p.m., a Bell County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to stop a vehicle near FM 2484 and I-35. The driver, later identified as 31-year-old James Welborn, refused to pull over, continuing northbound on Interstate 35 before exiting through the median into South Belton.

Welborn drove into the 2600 block of Leroy Lane, where he attempted a U-turn in a cul-de-sac and veered off the road, striking an electrical box.

Welborn was booked into the Bell County Jail for driving while his license was suspended with no insurance. A felony charge of evading arrest in a motor vehicle will be referred to the district attorney. Authorities also launched an investigation after contacting the vehicle’s owner, who reported it stolen earlier that day.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Texas Highway Patrol, Belton Police, Fire, and EMS.

Oncor was notified, and no power outages occurred.