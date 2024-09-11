'Irreparable damage': Stillhouse Hollow Marina officially closes

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — Local officials announced the full closure and removal of the Stillhouse Hollow Marina on Wednesday, due to a series of events which led the docks and facilities damaged beyond repair after more than 50 years of being in operation.

The strong winds that accompanied the Temple tornado this summer caused severe damage to the marina — a boat caught fire and also drifted into the dock area, causing more damage.

The events have led to the decision made by marina owners to close and remove all facilities.

"The Stillhouse Hollow Lake Office would like to thank the Clapper family for their 30 years of providing a marina to our local community," officials said.

"To support future marina capabilities, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has full intentions of putting the marina lease out for bid once all the damaged facilities have been removed."

For more information on the leasing process, please contact Park Ranger Alex Klepac at the Stillhouse Hollow Lake Office, at 254-939-2461.

Visit the Fort Worth District website here and social media at here for more information.