Hunter Sims named UMHB Vice President for athletics

UMHB
Dr. Hunter Sims named Vice President for UMHB Athletics.
BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor announced that Dr. Hunter Sims has been appointed as its new Vice President for Athletics, effective June 2, 2025.

Sims joins UMHB from Howard Payne University as the Director of Athletics. He also holds leadership roles within the American Southwest Conference, acting as chair for athletic directors and serving as the football liaison.

Sims is a NCAA National Committee for Grants and the NCAA Division III Football Committee member.

Sims began his tenure as an assistant football coach at Howard Payne before stepping into the head coaching role in 2016. That same year, he was named athletic director and held both positions until November.

Sims earned his bachelor’s degree in multidisciplinary studies from McMurry University and played football. He later received a master’s in sport management from American Public University and a higher-education doctorate at Hardin-Simmons University.

Sims will succeed Randy Mann, who announced his retirement last November.

