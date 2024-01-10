GOLDEN PROMOTION: Belton ISD names new acting superintendent

BELTON, Texas — The Belton Independent School District Board of Trustees has named Deputy Superintendent Malinda Golden, Ph.D., the new acting superintendent for the district.

The announcement came during the board's Special Meeting on January 9th, with Dr. Golden's new position becoming effective on January 10th.

“Dr. Golden has been with BISD for four years and led important work during that time,” Board president Manuel Alcozer said. “She’s been very involved in the tactical and strategic plans of the district. She has our complete confidence to continue the work."

With over 30 years of experience in the education field, Belton ISD said Dr. Golden brings a lot to the table—being the former assistant superintendent of Georgetown ISD and both assistant and deputy superintendent of Leander ISD.

Dr. Golden is also a alumna of several Texas universities, earning her bachelor's from Texas A&M University, her master's in education from Texas State University, and her Ph.D. from the University of Texas at Austin.

“We have so much to celebrate in BISD, and I am so proud to be a part of the Belton ISD family,” Dr. Golden said. “I also know that we have important work still ahead of us. I am honored to support our incredible teachers, leaders, parents, community members and students as we continue to pursue our shared vision of empowering each and every learner to pursue their dreams and enrich their communities.“

At the Special Meeting, the board also officially accepted the resignation of former superintendent Dr. Matt Smith who accepted the superintendent position inArlington ISD in December 2023.