'We wish him the very best in his future endeavors': Belton ISD superintendent off to Arlington ISD

BELTON, Texas — Superintendent Dr. Matt Smith of Belton ISD has been named the lone finalist for another superintendent position in Arlington ISD.

"Please join us in extending our heartfelt thanks to Dr. Smith for his invaluable contributions to the Big Red Community," the district said in an X post on Tuesday. "We wish him the very best in his future endeavors. We know he will continue to inspire and make a positive impact."

Dr. Smith said in the post that the decision to leave Belton ISD was a difficult one, but he is beyond grateful for the team and lifelong friendships he made with his journey in Belton.

"Together, over nearly four years, we have accomplished amazing things for our students and our community," Dr. Smith said.

Board President Manuel Alcozer said the goal of the Board now is to continue building upon the foundation Dr. Smith and the district leadership team have built.

"We value and and appreciate the work Dr. Smith has led while in BISD," said Alcozer. "Our Values and Beliefs, Vision and Journey of a Graduate give us a solid foundation for moving forward."

Alcozer said the Board will immediately begin working to take the necessary steps in selecting the next BISD superintendent.

Arlington ISD by law must wait 21 days from Tuesday before Dr. Smith can sign a contract.